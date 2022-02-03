McKesson Q3 Earnings Beat Street View, Raises FY22 Outlook Boosted By COVID-19 Vaccine Demand

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
McKesson Corp MCK reported third-quarter FY22 adjusted EPS of $6.15, +34% Y/Y, and easily beating the analyst consensus of $5.42.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- Revenues increased 10% Y/Y to $68.61 billion, surpassing the consensus of $66.49 billion.
- U.S. Pharmaceutical segment's Q3 FY22 revenues were $55.0 billion, +11%, driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
- Prescription Technology Solutions segment revenues increased 33% to $1 billion, driven by volume growth related to biopharma services.
- Medical-Surgical Solutions revenues improved 1% to $3.1 billion, driven by increased sales of COVID-19 tests, partially offset by lower revenue from COVID-19 tests.
- Through January 31, 2022, McKesson has shipped over 370 million vaccines on behalf of the U.S. government.
- Also See: Johnson & Johnson, Distributors Reach $590M Opioid Settlement For Tribe Claims: Report.
- Adjusted gross profit margin remained almost unchanged at 5%.
- Outlook: McKesson increased FY22 adjusted EPS guidance to $23.55 - $23.95, up from the previous outlook of $22.35 - $22.95, compared to the consensus of $22.78.
- Price Action: MCK shares closed higher by 0.60% at $258.46 on Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.