Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tuesday Morning TUEM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Deluxe DLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $547.57 million.

• Quest Diagnostics DGX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• Meritor MTOR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $987.32 million.

• Check Point Software CHKP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $583.61 million.

• Berry Global Group BERY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Ralph Lauren RL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Hershey HSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• CMS Energy CMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Carlyle Group CG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• BrightSphere Investment BSIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $109.90 million.

• BCE BCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion.

• ABB ABB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion.

• ConocoPhillips COP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $13.79 billion.

• Cardinal Health CAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $45.57 billion.

• Banco Santander Chile BSAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $713.07 million.

• Eli Lilly LLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.90 billion.

• Honeywell International HON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion.

• Merck & Co MRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $13.16 billion.

• Biogen BIIB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Lee Enterprises LEE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Medical Properties Trust MPW is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• New Jersey Resources NJR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $444.00 million.

• Dynex Cap DX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $17.23 million.

• Madison Square Garden MSGS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Janus Henderson Gr JHG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $698.39 million.

• Fortive FTV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Euronav EURN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $92.73 million.

• Aptiv APTV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Dorian LPG LPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $73.33 million.

• Sterling Bancorp SBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.13 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $57.39 million.

• Resolute Forest Products RFP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• OneWater Marine ONEW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $249.52 million.

• Nokia NOK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.46 billion.

• AZEK Co AZEK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $256.95 million.

• Surmodics SRDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $23.71 million.

• Walker & Dunlop WD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $352.05 million.

• Tradeweb Markets TW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $278.55 million.

• Ultralife ULBI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.

• Thermon Group Holdings THR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $96.21 million.

• Hain Celestial Group HAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $481.45 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $153.07 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $646.99 million.

• CSW Industrials CSWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $135.90 million.

• Vista Outdoor VSTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $749.37 million.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $260.38 million.

• WEC Energy Gr WEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Snap-on SNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Timken TKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $982.62 million.

• Penn National Gaming PENN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Maximus MMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Liquidity Services LQDT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alico ALCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Lancaster Colony LANC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $419.85 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems CSII is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $63.17 million.

• Abiomed ABMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $252.84 million.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $445.49 million.

• Hanesbrands HBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Xylem XYL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Lazard LAZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $858.32 million.

• Estee Lauder Cos EL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• Illinois Tool Works ITW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• Viasat VSAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $712.45 million.

• Parker Hannifin PH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange ICE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• NuStar Energy NS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $370.06 million.

• Arrow Electronics ARW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $8.92 billion.

• BrightView Holdings BV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $590.06 million.

• Ingredion INGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• AMETEK AME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Becton, Dickinson BDX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• Cigna CI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.71 per share on revenue of $43.88 billion.

• W.W. Grainger GWW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.24 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Hubbell HUBB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• BBVA BBVA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• WestRock WRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Cummins CMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.

• ING Groep ING is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MiX Telematics MIXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.29 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ford Motor F is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $35.52 billion.

• Camden Prop Trust CPT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $304.26 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $838.66 million.

• Beacon Roofing Supply BECN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Pinterest PINS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $827.16 million.

• News NWSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.

• Fortinet FTNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $960.46 million.

• Deckers Outdoor DECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.19 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Cavco Indus CVCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $408.42 million.

• Cousins Properties CUZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $186.45 million.

• Benchmark Electronics BHE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $580.00 million.

• Activision Blizzard ATVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Banco De Chile BCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $669.24 million.

• Amazon.com AMZN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $137.60 billion.

• Anterix ATEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Standex International SXI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $176.65 million.

• National Fuel Gas NFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $547.29 million.

• Bristow Group VTOL is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ePlus PLUS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Leslies LESL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $165.38 million.

• Bill.com Holdings BILL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $131.15 million.

• Farmer Bros FARM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $115.80 million.

• Evans Bancorp EVBN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $22.61 million.

• Enova International ENVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $347.86 million.

• BellRing Brands BRBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $302.42 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $253.22 million.

• Mimecast MIME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $150.18 million.

• Power Integrations POWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $170.16 million.

• Charles & Colvard CTHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• Viavi Solutions VIAV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $304.14 million.

• Iteris ITI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $32.64 million.

• Apollo Investment AINV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $54.18 million.

• Paylocity Holding PCTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $187.91 million.

• Lannett LCI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $90.21 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage PMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $145.20 million.

• Open Text OTEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $762.58 million.

• Paycor HCM PYCR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.57 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $991.70 million.

• Loyalty Ventures LYLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $176.55 million.

• Cantaloupe CTLP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.64 million.

• eGain EGAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $21.98 million.

• Universal Technical UTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $95.57 million.

• World Wrestling Enter WWE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $325.93 million.

• Unity Software U is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $295.13 million.

• Tessco Technologies TESS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CDK Global CDK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $432.05 million.

• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $753.20 million.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $724.95 million.

• USA Truck USAK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $188.80 million.

• SkyWest SKYW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $726.35 million.

• Skechers USA SKX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares LGF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $894.94 million.

• Minerals Technologies MTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $488.90 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Kimball International KBAL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $154.05 million.

• Dolby Laboratories DLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $362.22 million.

• Avantor AVTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Reinsurance Group RGA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

• Exponent EXPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $110.17 million.

• Post Holdings POST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Snap SNAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Synaptics SYNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $417.27 million.

• NortonLifeLock NLOK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $700.98 million.

• NOV NOV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Microchip Technology MCHP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• GoPro GPRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $382.63 million.

• Columbia Sportswear COLM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Clorox CLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Prudential Financial PRU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $14.02 billion.

• Banco Santander Mexico BSMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Skyworks Solutions SWKS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Natural Grocers NGVC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• News NWS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

