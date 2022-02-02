Insiders Buying Pixelworks And 4 Other Penny Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The Euro surged to $1.13 against the US dollar this morning after recent data showed the Eurozone inflation increased to a new record high of 5.1% in January. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Pixelworks

The company is expected to announce Q4 earnings on February 10, 2022. What Pixelworks Does: Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones.

Jones Soda

: The company recently secured a sponsorship agreement with Julianna Peña. What Jones Soda Does: Jones Soda Co develops, produces, markets and distributes premium beverages which the company sells and distributes in the United States and Canada through its network of independent distributors and directly to its national and regional retail accounts.

Epizyme

: Epizyme recently company announced pricing of a public offering of common stock. What Epizyme Does: Epizyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through discovering, developing and commercializing novel epigenetic medicines.

Know Labs

: The company’s stock dropped 9% over the past month. What Know Labs Does: Know Labs Inc is focused on the development, marketing, and sales of proprietary technologies that are capable of uniquely identifying or authenticating almost any substance or material using electromagnetic energy to record, detect, and identify the unique signature of the substance or material known as Bio-RFID and ChromaID technologies.

Accelerate Diagnostics