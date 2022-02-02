Insiders Buying Pixelworks And 4 Other Penny Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The Euro surged to $1.13 against the US dollar this morning after recent data showed the Eurozone inflation increased to a new record high of 5.1% in January. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Pixelworks
- The Trade: Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW Chief Financial Officer Haley F Aman acquired a total of 2,794 shares at an average price of $2.56. To acquire these shares, it cost $7.15 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company is expected to announce Q4 earnings on February 10, 2022.
- What Pixelworks Does: Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones.
Jones Soda
- The Trade: Jones Soda Co. JSDA 10% owner Sol Global Investments Corp acquired a total of 49,900 shares at an average price of $0.50. The insider spent $24.77 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently secured a sponsorship agreement with Julianna Peña.
- What Jones Soda Does: Jones Soda Co develops, produces, markets and distributes premium beverages which the company sells and distributes in the United States and Canada through its network of independent distributors and directly to its national and regional retail accounts.
Epizyme
- The Trade: Epizyme, Inc. EPZM Director Pablo Legorreta acquired a total of 22,666,667 shares at an average price of $1.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $34 million.
- What’s Happening: Epizyme recently company announced pricing of a public offering of common stock.
- What Epizyme Does: Epizyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through discovering, developing and commercializing novel epigenetic medicines.
Know Labs
- The Trade: Know Labs, Inc. KNWN Director William A. Owens acquired a total of 15,835 shares at an average price of $1.39. The insider spent $22 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped 9% over the past month.
- What Know Labs Does: Know Labs Inc is focused on the development, marketing, and sales of proprietary technologies that are capable of uniquely identifying or authenticating almost any substance or material using electromagnetic energy to record, detect, and identify the unique signature of the substance or material known as Bio-RFID and ChromaID technologies.
Accelerate Diagnostics
- The Trade: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX Director Hany Massarany acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.30. The insider spent $66 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Accelerate Diagnostics recently reported preliminary Q4 sales and said FY21 sales are expected to be below estimates.
- What Accelerate Diagnostics Does: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company that specializes in rapid diagnostics for infectious pathogens. The firm's core platform, the Accelerate ID/AST System, determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells in a patient sample are susceptible to a particular antibiotic.
