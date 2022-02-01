Entegris Tops Q4 Consensus; Issues Q1 Outlook Above Street View

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Entegris Inc ENTG reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $635.2 million, beating the consensus of $593.4 million.
- Revenue from Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment rose 11.5% Y/Y to $188 million; Microcontamination Control expanded 25.9% Y/Y to $258.9 million; Advanced Materials Handling improved 30.3% Y/Y to $197.7 million.
- Margins: The adjusted gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 46.5%, and the adjusted operating margin expanded 330 basis points to 27.8%.
- The non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beat the consensus of $0.89.
- Entegris generated $115.98 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. It held $402.6 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Entegris sees Q1 sales of $630 million - $650 million, above the consensus of $595.9 million. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 - $1.01, above the consensus of $0.89.
- Bertrand Loy, the CEO, said: "Our strong position in leading-edge solutions that are of increasing importance to customers drove this above-market growth."
- Loy added: "Market demand is expected to be strong in 2022, and we have increased conviction in the secular growth of the semiconductor market."
- Price Action: ENTG shares closed higher by 7.49% at $119.84 on Monday.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.