Entegris Reports Results for Fourth Quarter Of 2021

- Fourth-quarter revenue of $635 million, increased 23% from prior year
- Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.87, increased 38%
- Fourth-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.96, increased 35%
- 2021 revenue of $2,299 million, increased 24% from prior year
- 2021 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.00, increased 39%
- 2021 Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.44, increased 35%
Entegris, Inc. ENTG, today reported its financial results for the Company's fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth-quarter sales were $635.2 million, an increase of 23% from the same quarter last year. Fourth-quarter GAAP net income was $118.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, which included $12.2 million of amortization of intangible assets and $4.7 million of deal and transaction costs. Non-GAAP net income was $131.8 million for the fourth quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.96.
Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and chief executive officer, said: "Our fourth quarter results capped off a record year for Entegris. I am very proud of the 24 percent sales growth our team achieved in 2021, especially in light of the challenging operating environment. Our strong position in leading-edge solutions that are of increasing importance to customers, drove this above-market growth."
Mr. Loy added: "Market demand is expected to be strong in 2022 and we have increased conviction in the secular growth of the semiconductor market. In addition, node transitions continue at a rapid pace and device architectures are becoming much more complex. Our capabilities are indispensable enablers of these technologies and translate into a steadily expanding Entegris content per wafer."
Mr. Loy added: "We are very excited about the pending acquisition of CMC Materials and the potential to create enhanced value for customers. We look forward to closing the acquisition and welcoming our new colleagues to the Entegris team."
|
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
|
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|
GAAP Results
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
Net sales
|
$635,204
|
$517,594
|
$579,493
|
Operating income
|
$159,544
|
$113,228
|
$139,357
|
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
|
25.1%
|
21.9%
|
24.0%
|
Net income
|
$118,219
|
$86,624
|
$117,461
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.87
|
$0.63
|
$0.86
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|
$176,770
|
$126,945
|
$152,696
|
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
|
27.8%
|
24.5%
|
26.3%
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$131,783
|
$97,123
|
$125,383
|
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
|
$0.96
|
$0.71
|
$0.92
First-Quarter Outlook
For the first quarter ending April 2, 2022, the Company expects sales of $630 million to $650 million, net income of $111 million to $118 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.81 and $0.86. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.96 to $1.01, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $131 million to $138 million.
Segment Results
The Company reports its results in the following segments:
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.
Fourth-Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Entegris will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants should dial 888-394-8218 or +1 323-794-2588, referencing confirmation code 5961315. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 5961315.
The call can also be accessed live and on-demand from the Investor Relations section of www.entegris.com. The on-demand playback will be available for six weeks after the conclusion of the teleconference.
Management's slide presentation concerning the results for the fourth quarter will be posted on the Investor Relations section of www.entegris.com Tuesday morning before the call.
About Entegris
Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 6,600 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.
Non-GAAP Information
The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company's ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company's non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company's baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company's business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors' overall understanding of the Company's results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company's business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors' understanding of the Company's historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.
Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed business combination between Entegris and CMC. In connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") that included a proxy statement of CMC and that also constitutes a prospectus of Entegris. Each of Entegris and CMC may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or Registration Statement or any other document that Entegris or CMC may file with the SEC. The Registration Statement on Form S-4 was declared effective by the SEC on January 28, 2022 and CMC commenced mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders on or about January 28, 2022. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents and other documents containing important information about Entegris and CMC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris are available free of charge on Entegris' website at http://Entegris.com or by contacting Entegris' Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@Entegris.com or by phone at +1 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by CMC are available free of charge on CMC's website at www.CMCmaterials.com/investors or by contacting CMC's Investor Relations Department by email at investors@CMCmaterials.com by phone at +1 630-499-2600.
Participants in the Solicitation
Entegris, CMC and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Entegris is set forth in Entegris' in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement, and Entegris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021. Information about the directors and executive officers of CMC is set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement, and CMC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021 and amended by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on January 19, 2022. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when such materials become available. Investors should read the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Entegris or CMC using the sources indicated above.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe" "continue," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "may," "will," "would" or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements related to anticipated results of operations, business strategies of Entegris, CMC and the combined company, anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, the anticipated impact of the proposed transaction on Entegris' and CMC's business and future financial and operating results, the expected amount and timing of synergies from the proposed transaction, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other aspects of CMC's and Entegris' operations or operating results, are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Entegris' and CMC's control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, (i) weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for Entegris' and CMC's products and solutions; (ii) the parties' ability to meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the parties' ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; (iv) Entegris' and CMC's ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; (v) operational, political and legal risks of Entegris' and CMC's international operations; (vi) the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; (vii) raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints and price increases; (viii) changes in government regulations of the countries in which Entegris and CMC operate; (ix) the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; (x) fluctuations in the market price of Entegris' stock; (xi) the level of, and obligations associated with, Entegris' and CMC's indebtedness; (xii) the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics and any related company or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; and (xiii) other risk factors and additional information. In addition, risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Entegris' businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the proposed transaction; the risk associated with CMC's ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by its stockholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a regulatory consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger, the response and retention of business partners and employees as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. These risks, as well as other risks related to the proposed transaction, are included in the registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, and proxy statement/prospectus that were filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in the registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, and proxy statement/prospectus are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Entegris' and CMC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risks Factors" in Item 1A of Entegris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021, and CMC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021 and amended by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on January 19, 2022 and in other periodic filings, available on the SEC website or www.Entegris.com or www.cmcmaterials.com. Entegris and CMC assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
Net sales
|
$635,204
|
$517,594
|
$579,493
|
Cost of sales
|
340,114
|
286,722
|
315,289
|
Gross profit
|
295,090
|
230,872
|
264,204
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
77,366
|
68,170
|
71,032
|
Engineering, research and development expenses
|
45,940
|
37,558
|
41,972
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
12,240
|
11,916
|
11,843
|
Operating income
|
159,544
|
113,228
|
139,357
|
Interest expense, net
|
9,434
|
12,133
|
9,339
|
Other expense (income), net
|
1,888
|
(5,305)
|
1,917
|
Income before income tax expense
|
148,222
|
106,400
|
128,101
|
Income tax expense
|
30,003
|
19,776
|
10,640
|
Net income
|
$118,219
|
$86,624
|
$117,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
$0.87
|
$0.64
|
$0.87
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
$0.87
|
$0.63
|
$0.86
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
135,495
|
134,945
|
135,583
|
Diluted
|
136,629
|
136,438
|
136,631
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Net sales
|
$2,298,893
|
$1,859,313
|
Cost of sales
|
1,239,229
|
1,009,591
|
Gross profit
|
1,059,664
|
849,722
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
292,408
|
265,128
|
Engineering, research and development expenses
|
167,632
|
136,057
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
47,856
|
53,092
|
Operating income
|
551,768
|
395,445
|
Interest expense, net
|
40,997
|
47,814
|
Other expense (income), net
|
31,695
|
(6,656)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
479,076
|
354,287
|
Income tax expense
|
69,950
|
59,318
|
Net income
|
$409,126
|
$294,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
$3.02
|
$2.19
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
$3.00
|
$2.16
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
Basic
|
135,411
|
134,837
|
Diluted
|
136,574
|
136,266
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$402,565
|
$580,893
|
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
|
347,413
|
264,392
|
Inventories, net
|
475,213
|
323,944
|
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
|
35,312
|
21,136
|
Other current assets
|
52,867
|
43,892
|
Total current assets
|
1,313,370
|
1,234,257
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
654,098
|
525,367
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
66,563
|
45,924
|
Goodwill
|
793,702
|
748,037
|
Intangible assets, net
|
335,113
|
337,632
|
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
|
17,671
|
14,519
|
Other
|
11,379
|
11,960
|
Total assets
|
$3,191,896
|
$2,917,696
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$130,734
|
$81,618
|
Accrued liabilities
|
199,131
|
177,012
|
Income tax payable
|
49,136
|
43,996
|
Total current liabilities
|
379,001
|
302,626
|
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
|
937,027
|
1,085,783
|
Long-term lease liability
|
60,101
|
39,730
|
Other liabilities
|
101,986
|
110,063
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,713,781
|
1,379,494
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$3,191,896
|
$2,917,696
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$118,219
|
$86,624
|
$409,126
|
$294,969
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
22,801
|
21,366
|
90,311
|
83,430
|
Amortization
|
12,240
|
11,916
|
47,856
|
53,092
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
7,760
|
6,368
|
29,884
|
22,920
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
|
—
|
2,378
|
23,338
|
2,378
|
Other
|
(1,354)
|
(23,878)
|
(3,330)
|
9,227
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts and notes receivable
|
(33,408)
|
37,906
|
(86,766)
|
(27,461)
|
Inventories
|
(53,185)
|
3,506
|
(168,372)
|
(50,772)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
16,000
|
30,086
|
53,577
|
40,162
|
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
|
31,983
|
40,485
|
(3,292)
|
28,490
|
Other
|
(5,076)
|
(12,739)
|
8,122
|
(9,761)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
115,980
|
204,018
|
400,454
|
446,674
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(76,640)
|
(52,192)
|
(210,626)
|
(131,752)
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
(89,692)
|
(767)
|
(91,942)
|
(111,912)
|
Other
|
34
|
73
|
4,450
|
338
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(166,298)
|
(52,886)
|
(298,118)
|
(243,326)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility and long-term debt
|
50,000
|
—
|
501,000
|
617,000
|
Payments of revolving credit facility and long-term debt
|
(50,000)
|
—
|
(651,000)
|
(468,000)
|
Payments for debt extinguishment costs
|
—
|
—
|
(19,080)
|
—
|
Payments for dividends
|
(10,895)
|
(10,799)
|
(43,545)
|
(43,245)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
6,872
|
3,839
|
24,744
|
8,738
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(722)
|
(244)
|
(16,090)
|
(24,800)
|
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|
(17,109)
|
(14,999)
|
(67,109)
|
(44,563)
|
Deferred acquisition payments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(16,125)
|
Other
|
(130)
|
—
|
(5,417)
|
(6,856)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(21,984)
|
(22,203)
|
(276,497)
|
22,149
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(885)
|
3,992
|
(4,167)
|
3,485
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(73,187)
|
132,921
|
(178,328)
|
228,982
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
475,752
|
447,972
|
580,893
|
351,911
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$402,565
|
$580,893
|
$402,565
|
$580,893
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Segment Information
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
Net sales
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
|
$188,004
|
$168,625
|
$176,380
|
|
$711,291
|
$609,532
|
Microcontamination Control
|
258,866
|
205,626
|
225,877
|
|
919,363
|
742,186
|
Advanced Materials Handling
|
197,703
|
151,741
|
186,200
|
|
704,946
|
538,682
|
Inter-segment elimination
|
(9,369)
|
(8,398)
|
(8,964)
|
|
(36,707)
|
(31,087)
|
Total net sales
|
$635,204
|
$517,594
|
$579,493
|
|
$2,298,893
|
$1,859,313
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
Segment profit
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
|
$47,215
|
$29,761
|
$41,091
|
|
$167,807
|
$127,969
|
Microcontamination Control
|
94,203
|
71,691
|
78,399
|
|
321,300
|
248,910
|
Advanced Materials Handling
|
45,304
|
34,321
|
40,503
|
|
159,995
|
111,028
|
Total segment profit
|
186,722
|
135,773
|
159,993
|
|
649,102
|
487,907
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
12,240
|
11,916
|
11,843
|
|
47,856
|
53,092
|
Unallocated expenses
|
14,938
|
10,629
|
8,793
|
|
49,478
|
39,370
|
Total operating income
|
$159,544
|
$113,228
|
$139,357
|
|
$551,768
|
$395,445
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Net sales
|
$635,204
|
$517,594
|
$579,493
|
|
$2,298,893
|
$1,859,313
|
Gross profit-GAAP
|
$295,090
|
$230,872
|
$264,204
|
|
$1,059,664
|
$849,722
|
Adjustments to gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Integration costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
(1,557)
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
465
|
Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold
|
428
|
—
|
—
|
|
428
|
590
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
$295,518
|
$230,872
|
$264,204
|
|
$1,060,092
|
$849,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
|
46.5%
|
44.6%
|
45.6%
|
|
46.1%
|
45.7%
|
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
|
46.5%
|
44.6%
|
45.6%
|
|
46.1%
|
45.7%
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
Segment profit-GAAP
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM)
|
$47,215
|
$29,761
|
$41,091
|
|
$167,807
|
$127,969
|
Microcontamination Control (MC)
|
94,203
|
71,691
|
78,399
|
|
321,300
|
248,910
|
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH)
|
45,304
|
34,321
|
40,503
|
|
159,995
|
111,028
|
Total segment profit
|
186,722
|
135,773
|
159,993
|
|
649,102
|
487,907
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
12,240
|
11,916
|
11,843
|
|
47,856
|
53,092
|
Unallocated expenses
|
14,938
|
10,629
|
8,793
|
|
49,478
|
39,370
|
Total operating income
|
$159,544
|
$113,228
|
$139,357
|
|
$551,768
|
$395,445
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
Adjusted segment profit
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
SCEM segment profit
|
$47,215
|
$29,761
|
$41,091
|
|
$167,807
|
$127,969
|
Integration costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
(1,557)
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
—
|
155
|
69
|
|
167
|
1,061
|
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
|
428
|
—
|
—
|
|
428
|
235
|
SCEM adjusted segment profit
|
$47,643
|
$29,916
|
$41,160
|
|
$168,402
|
$127,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MC segment profit
|
$94,203
|
$71,691
|
$78,399
|
|
$321,300
|
$248,910
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
—
|
167
|
75
|
|
181
|
1,152
|
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
126
|
MC adjusted segment profit
|
$94,203
|
$71,858
|
$78,474
|
|
$321,481
|
$250,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMH segment profit
|
$45,304
|
$34,321
|
$40,503
|
|
$159,995
|
$111,028
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
—
|
121
|
52
|
|
127
|
1,283
|
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
229
|
AMH adjusted segment profit
|
$45,304
|
$34,442
|
$40,555
|
|
$160,122
|
$112,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
|
$14,938
|
$10,629
|
$8,793
|
|
$49,478
|
$39,370
|
Unallocated deal and integration costs
|
(4,558)
|
(1,300)
|
(1,290)
|
|
(8,524)
|
(7,096)
|
Unallocated severance and restructuring costs
|
—
|
(58)
|
(10)
|
|
(54)
|
(868)
|
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
|
$10,380
|
$9,271
|
$7,493
|
|
$40,900
|
$31,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjusted segment profit
|
$187,150
|
$136,216
|
$160,189
|
|
$650,005
|
$490,436
|
Adjusted amortization of intangible assets
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
|
10,380
|
9,271
|
7,493
|
|
40,900
|
31,406
|
Total adjusted operating income
|
$176,770
|
$126,945
|
$152,696
|
|
$609,105
|
$459,030
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Net sales
|
$635,204
|
$517,594
|
$579,493
|
|
$2,298,893
|
$1,859,313
|
Net income
|
$118,219
|
$86,624
|
$117,461
|
|
$409,126
|
$294,969
|
Net income - as a % of net sales
|
18.6%
|
16.7%
|
20.3%
|
|
17.8%
|
15.9%
|
Adjustments to net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
30,003
|
19,776
|
10,640
|
|
69,950
|
59,318
|
Interest expense, net
|
9,434
|
12,133
|
9,339
|
|
40,997
|
47,814
|
Other expense (income), net
|
1,888
|
(5,305)
|
1,917
|
|
31,695
|
(6,656)
|
GAAP - Operating income
|
159,544
|
113,228
|
139,357
|
|
551,768
|
395,445
|
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
|
25.1%
|
21.9%
|
24.0%
|
|
24.0%
|
21.3%
|
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
|
428
|
—
|
—
|
|
428
|
590
|
Deal and transaction costs
|
4,744
|
—
|
—
|
|
4,744
|
2,576
|
Integration costs
|
(186)
|
1,300
|
1,290
|
|
3,780
|
2,963
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
—
|
501
|
206
|
|
529
|
4,364
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
12,240
|
11,916
|
11,843
|
|
47,856
|
53,092
|
Adjusted operating income
|
176,770
|
126,945
|
152,696
|
|
609,105
|
459,030
|
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
|
27.8%
|
24.5%
|
26.3%
|
|
26.5%
|
24.7%
|
Depreciation
|
22,801
|
21,366
|
22,841
|
|
90,311
|
83,430
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$199,571
|
$148,311
|
$175,537
|
|
$699,416
|
$542,460
|
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
|
31.4%
|
28.7%
|
30.3%
|
|
30.4%
|
29.2%
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
October 2, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
GAAP net income
|
$118,219
|
$86,624
|
$117,461
|
|
$409,126
|
$294,969
|
Adjustments to net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired
|
428
|
—
|
—
|
|
428
|
590
|
Deal and transaction costs
|
4,744
|
—
|
—
|
|
4,744
|
2,576
|
Integration costs
|
(186)
|
1,300
|
1,290
|
|
3,780
|
2,963
|
Severance and restructuring costs
|
—
|
501
|
206
|
|
529
|
4,364
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
23,338
|
2,378
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
12,240
|
11,916
|
11,843
|
|
47,856
|
53,092
|
Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1
|
(3,662)
|
(3,218)
|
(5,417)
|
|
(20,411)
|
(15,197)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$131,783
|
$97,123
|
$125,383
|
|
$469,390
|
$345,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.87
|
$0.63
|
$0.86
|
|
$3.00
|
$2.16
|
Effect of adjustments to net income
|
$0.10
|
$0.08
|
$0.06
|
|
$0.44
|
$0.37
|
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
|
$0.96
|
$0.71
|
$0.92
|
|
$3.44
|
$2.54
|
1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.
|
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
First-Quarter Outlook
|
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
|
April 2, 2022
|
GAAP net income
|
$111 - $118
|
Adjustments to net income:
|
|
Restructuring and integration costs
|
12
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
12
|
Income tax effect
|
(4)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$131 - $138
|
|
First-Quarter Outlook
|
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
April 2, 2022
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.81 - $0.86
|
Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share:
|
|
Restructuring and integration costs
|
0.09
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.09
|
Income tax effect
|
(0.03)
|
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
|
$0.96 - $1.01
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005288/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.