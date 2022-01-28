 Skip to main content

Friday's Market Minute: Unconfident Markets Need Guidance From The Fed
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga's in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
January 28, 2022
Friday's Market Minute: Unconfident Markets Need Guidance From The Fed

Fed policy is now very clearly the most prominent driver of market sentiment, and the prospect of a series of interest rate rises this year has been a drag on equities. Markets are now pricing in between four and five 25-basis-point rate increases this year, with the first coming in March. Near-term bearishness has fallen to such an extreme that it supports a significant countertrend rally, which makes this market rather dangerous for those playing the short side as well. 

Equity markets became fragile in November last year as unanticipated inflation led the Fed to accelerate the pace of paring down monthly purchases of bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The FOMC was not explicit this week in what they intend to do with the balance sheet, which has roughly doubled in size since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Also, there was no mention from Powell of how gradual rate increases will be, which caused Wednesday’s post-statement rally attempt to be short-lived. The conditional “buy the dip” crowd has flipped to “sell the rally” as market volatility appears not to be going away anytime soon. Unless the Fed provides some additional clarity on balance sheet maintenance, or inflation and economic growth demonstrate a modicum of cooling, the market may continue to be biased towards anxious sellers rather than eager buyers.

Image sourced from Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

