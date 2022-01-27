Altria Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
- Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues net of excise taxes of $5.09 billion, +0.6% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $5 billion. Net revenues declined 0.8% to $6.26 billion.
- Revenue for smokeable products increased 2.3%, and oral tobacco products rose 4.8%.
- Gross profit climbed 5.4% Y/Y to $3.3 billion. The operating income for the quarter increased 6.2% to $2.84 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the analyst consensus of $1.08.
- Altria held $4.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. The total debt of Altria amounted to $28.04 billion.
- Outlook: Altria sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $4.79 - $4.93 versus the consensus of $4.84.
- Altria expects the adjusted EPS growth to be weighted toward the year's second half.
- Price Action: MO shares are trading higher by 2.25% at $50.58 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas