Altria Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Altria Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
  • Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MOreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues net of excise taxes of $5.09 billion, +0.6% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $5 billion. Net revenues declined 0.8% to $6.26 billion.
  • Revenue for smokeable products increased 2.3%, and oral tobacco products rose 4.8%.
  • Gross profit climbed 5.4% Y/Y to $3.3 billion. The operating income for the quarter increased 6.2% to $2.84 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the analyst consensus of $1.08.
  • Altria held $4.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. The total debt of Altria amounted to $28.04 billion.
  • Outlook: Altria sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $4.79 - $4.93 versus the consensus of $4.84.
  • Altria expects the adjusted EPS growth to be weighted toward the year's second half.
  • Price Action: MO shares are trading higher by 2.25% at $50.58 on the last check Thursday.

