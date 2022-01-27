STMicroelectronics Tops Q4 Consensus; Issues Positive Q1 Outlook
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.9% year-on-year to $3.56 billion, beating the consensus of $3.46 billion. Sales to OEMs remain unchanged, and Distribution sales improved 38.7% Y/Y.
- Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) revenue rose 28.6% Y/Y to $1.23 billion. Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group (AMS) revenue declined 11.2% Y/Y to $1.26 billion. Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) revenue grew 23.7% Y/Y to $1.06 billion.
- Margins: The gross margin expanded 640 bps to 45.2%. Improved product mix, manufacturing efficiencies, favorable pricing drove the margin.
- The operating margin expanded by 460 bps to 24.9%.
- EPS of $0.82 beat the consensus of $0.68.
- STMicroelectronics generated $881 million in operating cash flow and held $3.52 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: STMicroelectronics sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $3.50 billion, a decrease of 1.6% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points.
- STMicroelectronics sees a gross margin of 45.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points.
- Price Action: STM shares traded higher by 5.80% at $46.90 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
