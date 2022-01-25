 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PetMed Express Q3 Earnings Lag Street Forecasts, Posts Lower Profitability
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 5:46am   Comments
Share:
PetMed Express Q3 Earnings Lag Street Forecasts, Posts Lower Profitability

PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) reported a Q3 EPS of $0.21, missing the consensus of $0.33 and lower than $0.38 posted a year ago.

  • Net sales were $60.7 million, down 7.9% Y/Y and far below the consensus of $68.47 million.
  • The average order size increased from $88 to $89 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, and 2021, respectively.
  • "The future of PetMed is much broader than just a prescription eCommerce company, and we expect to show progress in the coming quarters as we develop into a broader expert health and wellness offering," CEO Matt Hulett said in a statement.
  • Net income fell almost 44% Y/Y at $4.25 million in Q3.
  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on February 18 for the record date of February 7.
  • The gross margin declined marginally from 29.8% to 29.2%, while the operating margin declined from 14.1% to 8.5% during Q3.
  • Adjusted EBITDA also fell almost 30% Y/Y to $7.58 million.
  • The company ended the quarter with $108.9 million in cash.
  • Price Action: PETS shares closed lower by 1.62% at $23.62 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PETS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
PetMed Express: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2022
Earnings Outlook For PetMed Express
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com