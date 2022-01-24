 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:16am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 1.5% to $27.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) disclosed that its healthcare subsidiary, Nobility Healthcare, LLC, has acquired a third billing company for $2.1 million. Digital Ally shares fell 1.9% to $1.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $3.14 per share on revenue of $16.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares fell 0.2% to $129.12 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) named Andre Maciel as its new CFO. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.3% to $37.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion after the closing bell. Steel Dynamics shares fell 7.9% to close at $52.45 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DGLY + HAL)

Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Halliburton
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Halliburton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And More
Halliburton's Debt Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Halliburton Stock In The Last 20 Years
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com