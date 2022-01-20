BioDelivery Sciences Shares Tick Higher As Interim FY21 Sales Beat Expectations
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (NASDAQ: BDSI) expects FY21 total revenues of $165-$167 million, compared to previous guidance of $162-$167 million and the consensus of $$165.34 million.
- Belbuca (buprenorphine buccal film) FY21 sales are expected to be $147-$148 million, compared to prior guidance of $144-$148 million.
- During Q4 FY21, Belbuca achieved a total prescription (TRx) market share of 5.0%, a record for BDSI, and volumes were at an all-time high of 122,000 TRx.
- For FY21, Belbuca TRx volumes were up 8.8% Y/Y despite headwinds.
- Symproic (naldemedine) similarly achieved an all-time high 13.0% TRx share and volumes of 19,000 for Q4 2021, an increase of 5.3% Y/Y.
- EBITDA for the full-year 2021 is expected to be $40 - $45 million range, including the Company's pre-launch investment for Elyxyb, compared with previous guidance of over $40 million.
- Price Action: BDSI shares are up 7.83% at $3.24 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Small Cap Movers