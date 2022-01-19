5 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $22.23 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares slipped 0.2% to $46.18 in pre-market trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt shares gained 0.5% to $201.54 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to have earned $2.00 per share on revenue of $14.77 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares dropped 0.2% to $93.79 in after-hours trading.

