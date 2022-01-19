 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 4:12am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $22.23 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares slipped 0.2% to $46.18 in pre-market trading.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt shares gained 0.5% to $201.54 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to have earned $2.00 per share on revenue of $14.77 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares dropped 0.2% to $93.79 in after-hours trading.

  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) reported pricing of its underwritten offering of 2,100,000 shares at $352.00 per share. Signature Bank shares dropped 1.5% to $350.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $20.34 billion after the closing bell. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.1% to $156.51 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

