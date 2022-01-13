Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 Top-Line Beats Consensus
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales of $273.4 million, a 5.9% decline Y/Y, beating the consensus of $269.49 million.
- Same-store sales increased 0.2% for Q4 versus last year (prior view negative low-single digits - positive low-single digits) and increased 10.6% versus Q4 of FY19.
- The company expects Q4 EPS of $0.84 - $0.86 (prior view $0.55 - $0.70), above the consensus of $0.61.
- As a result of the company's fiscal calendar, 4Q21 included 13 weeks, 4Q20 included 14 weeks, and FY21 included 52 weeks, while FY20 had 53 weeks.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods reported FY21 net sales of $1.16 billion versus $1.04 billion last year. Same-store sales increased 13.9%.
- The company expects FY21 EPS of $4.50 - $4.52 against the consensus of $4.28.
- The company ended FY21 with cash and cash equivalents of about $97.4 million. Total merchandise inventories increased by approximately 7.1% as of year-end.
- "While issues surrounding the pandemic are ongoing, we believe the business is in a great position heading into 2022 and are confident that our merchandise offering and convenient store experience will continue to resonate with our customers," said Steven Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO.
- Price Action: BGFV shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $19.29 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas