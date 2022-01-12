4 Large-Cap Financial Stocks To Watch This Week With Earnings Ahead

After a slow start to 2022 for earnings from publicly traded companies, the week of Jan. 10 could end with a bang with four large-cap financial companies reporting earnings on Friday.

Here’s a look at four financial stocks to watch this week.

BlackRock: Asset management company BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) will report fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, Jan. 14, before the market open. The company had over $9.4 billion in assets under management as of September 2021. The company’s revenue is split as 53% equity markets, 29% fixed income and the rest in smaller divisions.

The company’s ETF division led by iShares is a leader in market share for ETFs. Assets under management were up 21% year-over-year in the company’s third quarter along with a 25% year-over-year increase in the average assets under management.

BlackRock has beaten Street estimates for revenue in each of the last eight quarters, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The Street estimate is $5.1 billion for the fourth quarter, up from $4.9 billion in the third quarter and from $4.5 billion year-over-year.

BlackRock shares trade at $886.56 versus a 52-week range of $670.28 to $973.16.

Wells Fargo: Operating with four divisions of consumer banking, commercial banking, investment banking and wealth investing, Well Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is one of the largest financial companies in the U.S.

Wells Fargo has beat Street estimates for revenue in four of the last eight quarters, including each of the last three quarters.

The Street estimates call for the company to post fourth-quarter revenue of $18.7 billion when the company reports before the market open on Friday. The company had revenue of $17.9 billion in last year’s fourth quarter.

Wells Fargo shares trade at $56 and hit new 52-week highs of $56.70 on Wednesday. Shares have traded between $29.68 and $56.70 over the last year.

JPMorgan Chase: Large consumer banking giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is one of the largest financial companies, with a market capitalization of $495 billion.

JPMorgan Chase has beat revenue estimates from the Street in the last six consecutive quarters and 10 of the last 11 quarters overall. JPMorgan Chase has also beat earnings per share estimates in the last 11 quarters, including seven by double-digit percentages.

Analysts expect the company to report fourth-quarter revenue of $29.8 billion before the market open Friday. The company reported revenue of $30.2 billion in last year’s fourth quarter.

Analysts and investors will be watching the fourth-quarter figure closely, as JPMorgan reported over $30 billion in revenue in each of the last three quarters.

JPM shares trade at $167.64 versus a 52-week trading range of $127.35 and $172.96.

Citigroup Inc: Banking giant Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) reports fourth-quarter financial results Friday before the market open.

The company has beat revenue estimates from the street in the last three quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters. The revenue figures all came in slightly above Street estimates, with none of the nine most recent beats being double digits.

Citigroup has also beaten earnings per share estimates in six straight quarters, with double-digit percentage beats in each of the respective quarters.

The Street sees the company reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $17 billion, which would follow a downward trend. After years of more split revenue, the company has seen its revenue slow down from quarter to quarter, a trend to watch.

Citigroup reported revenue of $19.3 billion, $17.5 billion and $17.2 billion, respectively, in the first three quarters of the current fiscal year.

Citigroup shares trade at $67.19 versus a 52-week trading range of $57.40 to $80.29.