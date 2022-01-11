 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Albertsons Posts Upbeat Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Albertsons Posts Upbeat Earnings

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.82% to 35,771.77 while the NASDAQ fell 0.39% to 14,885.05. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.63% to 4,640.85.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 62,661,270 cases with around 861,330 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 35,875,790 cases and 484,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,558,690 COVID-19 cases with 620,140 deaths. In total, there were at least 311,276,890 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,514,050 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT), up 8% and Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) up 4%.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares dipped by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and boosted its FY21 forecast.

Albertsons posted quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.61 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $16.73 billion, versus expectations of $16.08 billion.

Albertsons Companies raised its FY21 EPS guidance from $2.50-$2.60 to $2.90-$2.95.

 

Equities Trading UP

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares shot up 34% to $11.99 following Q2 results. The company reported Q2 revenue of $23.9 million, versus $16.1 million year over year.

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) got a boost, shooting 26% to $24.11 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and raised FY22 sales guidance.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $2.8016.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares tumbled 59% to $11.11.

Shares of Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) were down 17% to $4.5001. Bone Biologics shares surged 57% on Monday following the company's presentation at the HC Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference..

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) was down, falling 12% to $14.58 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. The company announced preliminary revenue of approximately $36 million for its fourth quarter, below the consensus estimate of $36.58 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $79.11, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,805.10.

Silver traded up 0.4% Tuesday to $22.56 while copper rose 0.7% to $4.3840.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.6%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. The German DAX gained 0.8%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.6%.

Spanish industrial production climbed 4.8% year-over-year in November following a revised 0.7% decline in the previous month. Retail sales in the United Kingdom rose 0.6% on a like-for-like basis from a year ago in December.

Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index climbed to a three-month high of 98.9 in December from 98.4 in the previous month.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACI + ACCD)

Recap: Albertsons Companies Q3 Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Accolade Shares Trade Higher After 117% Jump In Q3 Sales
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Powell
5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com