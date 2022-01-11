 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 4:31am   Comments

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $14.25 billion before the opening bell. TD SYNNEX shares slipped 0.1% to $109.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) issued strong sales forecast for 2022, and also reported four partnership agreements. Illumina shares gained 3.2% to $373.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) to have earned $0.59 per share on revenue of $16.08 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Albertsons shares gained 1.3% to $32.31 in after-hours trading.

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) disclosed leadership changes on Monday. The company named Micron Technology’s finance head David Zinsner as its executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company also said Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus will lead its Client Computing Group. Intel shares surged 3% to $56.88 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) issued an update on its forecast for the 2021 fiscal year. The company said it sees preliminary FY21 net sales rising 19% to 20% from 2020. The company also projects Q4 net sales up in the range of 4% to 6% from 2020. Abercrombie & Fitch shares surged 5.6% to $34.15 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

