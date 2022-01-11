5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $14.25 billion before the opening bell. TD SYNNEX shares slipped 0.1% to $109.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SNX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $14.25 billion before the opening bell. TD SYNNEX shares slipped 0.1% to $109.70 in after-hours trading. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) issued strong sales forecast for 2022, and also reported four partnership agreements. Illumina shares gained 3.2% to $373.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ILMN) issued strong sales forecast for 2022, and also reported four partnership agreements. Illumina shares gained 3.2% to $373.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) to have earned $0.59 per share on revenue of $16.08 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Albertsons shares gained 1.3% to $32.31 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor