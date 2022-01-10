RCI Hospitality Reports 61% Sales Growth In Q1 For Nightclubs, Bombshells Restaurants
- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) reported sales of $61.1 million for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, a 61.6% increase year-on-year.
- “We didn't experience any noticeable impact from Omicron until late 1Q22 and hope it will cycle through our markets quickly,” said CEO Eric Langan.
- The company reported a 21.8% increase in same-store sales for the quarter.
- Price Action: RICK shares are trading lower by 2.48% at $88.79 on the last check Monday.
