RCI Hospitality Reports 61% Sales Growth In Q1 For Nightclubs, Bombshells Restaurants
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 10:15am   Comments
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICKreported sales of $61.1 million for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, a 61.6% increase year-on-year.
  • “We didn't experience any noticeable impact from Omicron until late 1Q22 and hope it will cycle through our markets quickly,” said CEO Eric Langan.
  • The company reported a 21.8% increase in same-store sales for the quarter.
  • Price Action: RICK shares are trading lower by 2.48% at $88.79 on the last check Monday.

