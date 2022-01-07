5 Stocks To Watch For January 7, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $880.70 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 1.2% to $213.20 in after-hours trading.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. PriceSmart shares gained 0.3% to $73.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $532.55 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Greenbrier shares fell 0.1% to $47.40 in after-hours trading.

