5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 5:27am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts. The company’s fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 308,600 units, representing roughly 28% quarter-over-quarter increase from the 241,300 cars delivered in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the change was about 71%. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $1,062.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) said it delivered 10,489 electric vehicles in December, a decline of 3.6% over November and a year-on-year jump of 49.7%. The company delivered 91,429 vehicles in 2021, representing a surged of 109.1% year-over-year. Nio shares fell 0.5% to $31.53 in the after-hours trading session.
  • XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) reported record deliveries for December and a fourth quarter that exceeded the company's guidance. The company delivered 16,000 smart EVs in December, representing a 181% year-over-year jump and a 2.5% month-over-month increase. XPeng shares gained 0.5% to $50.56 in the after-hours trading session.

  • The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) reported the sale of its CompuCom Systems subsidiary in a deal valued up to $305 million. ODP shares gained 0.9% to close at $39.28 on Friday.
  • Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) issued delivery update for December. The company said it delivered 14,087 Li ONEs in December 2021, representing a 130.0% surge year over year. Total deliveries in 2021 jumped 177.4% year over year to 90,491. Li Auto shares gained 1.3% to $32.50 in after-hours trading.

