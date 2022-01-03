5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts. The company's fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 308,600 units, representing roughly 28% quarter-over-quarter increase from the 241,300 cars delivered in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the change was about 71%. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $1,062.60 in the after-hours trading session. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) said it delivered 10,489 electric vehicles in December, a decline of 3.6% over November and a year-on-year jump of 49.7%. The company delivered 91,429 vehicles in 2021, representing a surged of 109.1% year-over-year. Nio shares fell 0.5% to $31.53 in the after-hours trading session.

XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) reported record deliveries for December and a fourth quarter that exceeded the company's guidance. The company delivered 16,000 smart EVs in December, representing a 181% year-over-year jump and a 2.5% month-over-month increase. XPeng shares gained 0.5% to $50.56 in the after-hours trading session.

