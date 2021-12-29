5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods shares dropped 7.7% to $35.35 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) to report a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.86 million before the opening bell. The company recently entered into a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd., and its subsidiary Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. FuelCell Energy shares gained 2.7% to $6.03 in after-hours trading.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) boosted its share buyback plan from $2 billion to $3 billion. JD.com shares gained 0.4% to $66.12 in the after-hours trading session.

