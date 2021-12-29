 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 3:39am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods shares dropped 7.7% to $35.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) to report a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.86 million before the opening bell. The company recently entered into a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd., and its subsidiary Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. FuelCell Energy shares gained 2.7% to $6.03 in after-hours trading.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) boosted its share buyback plan from $2 billion to $3 billion. JD.com shares gained 0.4% to $66.12 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) agreed to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins, Inc. for around $1.1 billion in cash. Darling Ingredients shares gained 0.3% to close at $66.52 on Tuesday.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) reported a net loss of $13.34 million, or $1.10 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, versus a year-ago net loss of $6.36 million, or $0.74 per share. There were no revenues for the year, versus $0.33 million in the previous year. Edesa Biotech shares dipped 9.7% to $5.31 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

