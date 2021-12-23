5 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) reported a buyback of 1.71 million shares, which is the equivalent of around 5% of its common stock. Banner shares gained 0.6% to $58.98 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: BANR) reported a buyback of 1.71 million shares, which is the equivalent of around 5% of its common stock. Banner shares gained 0.6% to $58.98 in the after-hours trading session. Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) dropped over 8% in pre-market trading after Tencent said it will distribute the majority of its shares in JD.com, valued at HKD 127.7 billion ($16.4 billion), to its shareholders as an interim dividend, effectively diluting its stake in JD.Com from around 17% to about 2.3%. JD.com shares dropped 8.5% to $67.49 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: JD) dropped over 8% in pre-market trading after Tencent said it will distribute the majority of its shares in JD.com, valued at HKD 127.7 billion ($16.4 billion), to its shareholders as an interim dividend, effectively diluting its stake in JD.Com from around 17% to about 2.3%. JD.com shares dropped 8.5% to $67.49 in the pre-market trading session. Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Mission Produce shares dipped 9.2% to $15.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor