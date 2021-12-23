5 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) reported a buyback of 1.71 million shares, which is the equivalent of around 5% of its common stock. Banner shares gained 0.6% to $58.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) dropped over 8% in pre-market trading after Tencent said it will distribute the majority of its shares in JD.com, valued at HKD 127.7 billion ($16.4 billion), to its shareholders as an interim dividend, effectively diluting its stake in JD.Com from around 17% to about 2.3%. JD.com shares dropped 8.5% to $67.49 in the pre-market trading session.
- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Mission Produce shares dipped 9.2% to $15.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) disclosed that the FDA has accepted its new drug application for roflumilast cream for adults and adolescents with plaque psoriasis. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares dropped 7.8% to $17.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged more than 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported initial data evaluating the immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, against the omicron variant as well as additional data from its ongoing Phase 2 boost study. Novavax shares climbed 5.4% to $193.12 in the pre-market trading session.
