5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 1.3% to $138.75 in after-hours trading.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. BlackBerry shares fell 2.1% to $9.06 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to have earned $2.65 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cintas shares gained 1.9% to $445.20 in after-hours trading.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced a $150 million buyback program. AAR shares dropped 8.3% to $34.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. Paychex shares fell 0.3% to $126.00 in after-hours trading.
