5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 1.3% to $138.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 1.3% to $138.75 in after-hours trading. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. BlackBerry shares fell 2.1% to $9.06 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: BB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. BlackBerry shares fell 2.1% to $9.06 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to have earned $2.65 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cintas shares gained 1.9% to $445.20 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor