Yatra Online Clocks 109% Adjusted Revenue Growth In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 8:47am   Comments
  • Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) reported second-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue growth of 108.8% year-on-year, to $10.64 million, missing the analyst consensus of $10.68 million.
  • Adjusted revenue from Air ticketing rose 100.9% Y/Y, and Hotels & Packages climbed 259.0%.
  • Total gross bookings amounted to $114.1 million, a 348.2% growth Y/Y.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(1.9) million versus $(3.9) million a year earlier. The adjusted EBITDA fell 40% Q/Q to $0.3 million.
  • The company held $25 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.02) was in line with the consensus.
  • "We are also beginning to see signs of recovery in corporate travel, as a large number of employees get fully vaccinated," said CEO Dhruv Shringi.
  • During November 2021, gross booking for corporates grew 81.4% compared to September 2021.
  • Price Action: YTRA shares are trading higher by 6.74% at $1.90 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

