5 Stocks To Watch For December 16, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 1.3% to $380.00 in after-hours trading.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Nordson shares dropped 2.8% to $261.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.28 per share on revenue of $22.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares gained 0.3% to $241.54 in after-hours trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 new orders of 14,800 to 15,100. Lennar shares tumbled 7.3% to $104.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion before the opening bell. Adobe shares rose 1.2% to $637.59 in pre-market trading.
