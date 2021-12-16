5 Stocks To Watch For December 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 1.3% to $380.00 in after-hours trading.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Nordson shares dropped 2.8% to $261.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.28 per share on revenue of $22.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares gained 0.3% to $241.54 in after-hours trading.

