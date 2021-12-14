 Skip to main content

HEXO: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:24am   Comments
HEXO: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HEXO missed estimated earnings by 475.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,720,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 10.91% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

