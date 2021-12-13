5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $117.22 million before the opening bell. Qudian shares rose 2.9% to close at $1.40 on Friday.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) reported a net loss of $0.43 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, versus year-ago net income of $0.86 per share. Its net sales dropped 16.3% to $24.3 million. SIFCO Industries shares fell 0.5% to close at $8.76 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) to have earned $0.34 per share on revenue of $117.22 million for the latest quarter. J.Jill will release earnings after the markets close. Johnson Outdoors shares slipped 0.8% to close at $15.39 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) announced a $50 million increase to its stock buyback plan. The recent authorization raises the repurchase program to $150 million. Proto Labs shares gained 0.9% to $50.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.26 million after the closing bell. Zedge shares dropped 0.9% to $9.16 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga