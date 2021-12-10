5 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares rose 2.9% to $44.50 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company said it sees FY21 revenue of $6.25 billion to $6.29 billion. Lululemon shares dropped 1.2% to $411.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $164.23 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Outdoors shares slipped 2.3% to close at $97.51 on Thursday.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and increased its share buyback by $10 billion. Oracle shares jumped 10.4% to $98.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. The company announced a $10 billion buyback and boosted its quarterly dividend from $3.60 to $4.10 per share. Broadcom shares surged 6.4% to $621.00 in the after-hours trading session.
