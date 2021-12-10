5 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares rose 2.9% to $44.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ASO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares rose 2.9% to $44.50 in after-hours trading. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company said it sees FY21 revenue of $6.25 billion to $6.29 billion. Lululemon shares dropped 1.2% to $411.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: LULU) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company said it sees FY21 revenue of $6.25 billion to $6.29 billion. Lululemon shares dropped 1.2% to $411.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $164.23 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Outdoors shares slipped 2.3% to close at $97.51 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor