 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Cracks Below A Key Trendline: What's Next For The Stock?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Share:
GameStop Cracks Below A Key Trendline: What's Next For The Stock?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported third-quarter EPS results were lower year over year.

The company reported quarterly losses of $1.39 per share and quarterly sales of $1.30 billion. This sales figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 billion by 9%.

Gamestop was down 6.5% at $162.36 at time of publication.

See Also: Why Gamestop Shares Are Falling

Gamestop Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to have fallen below a higher low trendline in what traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The pattern was showing resistance near the $230 level and support near this trendline before the break.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bullish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling lower the past few weeks and sits at 36 on the indicator. This shows that selling pressure is outweighing buying pressure by a significant margin.

gmedaily12-9-21.png

What’s Next For Gamestop?

As Gamestop has fallen below the higher low trendline, it gives a more bearish outlook on the stock. Those wanting the stock to look bullish again may need to see a cross back above the higher low trendline and continue pushing toward resistance. Bearish traders like the cross below the higher low trendline and want to see the stock stay below the moving averages.

Photo: BentleyMall on Wikipedia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Read How Analysts Reacted To GameStop's Q3 Results
GameStop, Boeing, and Uber Trading Lower in Premarket Trading
Looking Into GameStop's Return On Capital Employed
Why GameStop Shares Are Falling
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Technicals Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com