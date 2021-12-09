5 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.5% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.5% to $43.00 in after-hours trading. RH (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted the low end of its FY21 sales forecast. RH shares jumped 11.5% to $643.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: RH) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted the low end of its FY21 sales forecast. RH shares jumped 11.5% to $643.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $7.74 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares slipped 0.1% to $588.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor