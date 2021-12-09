5 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.5% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.
- RH (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted the low end of its FY21 sales forecast. RH shares jumped 11.5% to $643.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $7.74 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares slipped 0.1% to $588.00 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. However, the company’s quarterly sales came in above analysts’ estimates. GameStop shares dropped 3.2% to $168.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $49.56 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $530.50 in after-hours trading.
