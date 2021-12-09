 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 4:51am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.5% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted the low end of its FY21 sales forecast. RH shares jumped 11.5% to $643.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $7.74 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares slipped 0.1% to $588.00 in after-hours trading.

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. However, the company’s quarterly sales came in above analysts’ estimates. GameStop shares dropped 3.2% to $168.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $49.56 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $530.50 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

