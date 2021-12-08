5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares fell 0.2% to $49.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares fell 0.2% to $49.00 in after-hours trading. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) reported Q2 earnings of $2.59 per share, down from $3.00 per share in the year-ago period. The company’ sales came in better than analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its FY22 guidance for stores added from 200 units to 225 units. Casey's shares dropped 3.6% to $194.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CASY) reported Q2 earnings of $2.59 per share, down from $3.00 per share in the year-ago period. The company’ sales came in better than analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its FY22 guidance for stores added from 200 units to 225 units. Casey's shares dropped 3.6% to $194.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell shares gained 0.9% to $41.48 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor