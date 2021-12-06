5 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Science Applications International shares rose 0.3% to close at $85.56 on Friday.

(NYSE: SAIC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Science Applications International shares rose 0.3% to close at $85.56 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported that it has named Toby Xu as new CFO, effective April 1, 2022, replacing Maggie Wu. The company also announced a reorganization of its e-commerce business. Alibaba shares fell 0.4% to $111.55 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: BABA) reported that it has named Toby Xu as new CFO, effective April 1, 2022, replacing Maggie Wu. The company also announced a reorganization of its e-commerce business. Alibaba shares fell 0.4% to $111.55 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $185.05 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HealthEquity shares slipped 0.6% to $53.99 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor