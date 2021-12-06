 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 4:08am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Science Applications International shares rose 0.3% to close at $85.56 on Friday.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported that it has named Toby Xu as new CFO, effective April 1, 2022, replacing Maggie Wu. The company also announced a reorganization of its e-commerce business. Alibaba shares fell 0.4% to $111.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $185.05 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HealthEquity shares slipped 0.6% to $53.99 in after-hours trading.

  • Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) named Europe’s car rental company LeasePlan as its preferred operational leasing partner for its electric cars in Norway. Nio shares rose 0.2% to $32.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) boosted its quarterly dividend from $1.76 to $1.94 per share. Amgen shares rose 0.1% to $202.48 in the after-hours trading session.

