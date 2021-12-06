 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 3:51am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $63.00 million.

• Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $205.16 million.

• Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $178.34 million.

• Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $60.86 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $185.05 million.

• GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $59.24 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

