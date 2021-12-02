5 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $31.23 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 1.5% to $40.82 in after-hours trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) said its board of directors has named Susan Arnold as its new chairman. Arnold will succeed Robert Iger as chairman of the board when he departs the company at the end of this year. Disney shares rose 1.1% to $143.65 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to have earned $2.01 per share on revenue of $8.49 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $223.00 in after-hours trading.

