5 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 4:41am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $31.23 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 1.5% to $40.82 in after-hours trading.
  • The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) said its board of directors has named Susan Arnold as its new chairman. Arnold will succeed Robert Iger as chairman of the board when he departs the company at the end of this year. Disney shares rose 1.1% to $143.65 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to have earned $2.01 per share on revenue of $8.49 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $223.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22. Synopsys shares gained 2.4% to $342.86 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares fell 3.6% to close at $370.02 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

