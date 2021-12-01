5 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion after the closing bell. G-III Apparel shares rose 1.2% to $30.00 in after-hours trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast. Salesforce shares dropped 6.2% to $267.31 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $2.07 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares rose 0.7% to $107.51 in after-hours trading.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.21 to $1.31 per share on sales of $1.525 billion to $1.675 billion. NetApp shares gained 2.4% to $91.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 1.9% to $14.08 in after-hours trading.
