5 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Li Auto shares rose 0.9% to $32.68 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MRNA), which was the second biopharma company to get authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, is confident it will have something on the table shortly to tackle the latest virus threat. The company’s current vaccine will be tested against the new variant, and its ability to offer immunity will likely be known over the next couple of weeks, the company's chief medical officer Paul Burton reportedly said on BBC's "Andrew Marr Show." Moderna shares rose 2% to $336.07 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $280.55 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. StoneX shares dropped 3.4% to close at $66.70 on Friday.

