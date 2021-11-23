 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 4:12am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.56 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.7% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. The company reported its customers that contribute more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months totaled 2,507, up 94% year-over-year. Zoom Video shares, however, dropped 6.8% to $225.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.7% to $131.70 in after-hours trading.

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) posted upbeat earnings and sales results for the third quarter. Its same-store sales climbed 14.6% year-over-year during the quarter. Urban Outfitters shares tumbled 12.1% to $32.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.2% to $32.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

