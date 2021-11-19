5 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 3.2% to $59.40 in after-hours trading.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22. Intuit shares jumped 9% to $685.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. Ross Stores shares dropped 4.6% to $114.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $299.12 million in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 0.5% to $54.00 in after-hours trading.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and announced intent to acquire VNDLY for $510 million. The company also said it sees Q4 subscription revenue of $1.216 billion to $1.218 billion. Workday shares dipped 7.8% to $275.75 in the after-hours trading session.
