5 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2021

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 3.2% to $59.40 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: INTU) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22. Intuit shares jumped 9% to $685.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. Ross Stores shares dropped 4.6% to $114.00 in the after-hours trading session.

