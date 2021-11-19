 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $299.12 million.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $138.93 million.

• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $69.18 million.

• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

