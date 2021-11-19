Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
• Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $299.12 million.
• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $138.93 million.
• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $69.18 million.
• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
