 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Beachbody Shares Are Tumbling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Share:
Why Beachbody Shares Are Tumbling Today

The Beachbody Co Inc (NYSE: BODY) is trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company announced third-quarter revenue was down year-over-year and issued guidance below estimates.

Beachbody reported a quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss of $43.4 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $31.4 million year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $208.1 million, which was down from $251.5 million year-over-year.

Third-quarter subscriptions were 2.98 million, representing a decrease of 2% year-over-year.

Beachbody expects full-year 2021 revenue to be in a range of $820 million to $830 million versus the estimate of $964 million.

"While we continued to execute on our strategy to drive growth, the third quarter proved more challenging than forecasted. Our results reflect a confluence of external factors, including softer at-home fitness demand as consumers grew tired of social distancing, and a challenging media environment that did not meet our disciplined ROI requirements, coupled with a short delay in product launches from September to October," said Carl Daikeler, co-founder and CEO of Beachbody.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel downgraded Beachbody from Buy to Neutral.

Beachbody is a holding company involved in offering streamed and live fitness, nutrition programs and various products.

See Also: 36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

BODY Price Action: Beachbody has traded as high as $13.50 and as low as $4.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 26.80% at $3.38 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BODY)

36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money' Picks For September 20
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carl Daikeler why it's movingEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com