Vodafone Registers 5% Revenue Growth In 1H
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 6:27am   Comments
Vodafone Registers 5% Revenue Growth In 1H
  • Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VODreported the first half FY22 revenue growth of 5.0% year-on-year to €22.5 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa.
  • The service revenue grew 2.8% Y/Y to €19 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 6.5% to €7.6 billion. The margin expanded 70 bps to 33.6%.
  • The adjusted basic EPS was €0.049.
  • The interim dividend per share was €0.045.
  • Vodafone generated €6.5 billion in operating cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow was €23 million.
  • The results show we have demonstrated good sustainable growth and solid commercial momentum, CEO Nick Read said. Our strengthened performance in Africa and Europe puts us on track to be at the top end of our guidance for this year, as well as firmly within our medium-term financial ambitions. 
  • Outlook: Vodafone narrowed the FY22 Adjusted EBITDAaL guidance to €15.2 billion – €15.4 billion (from €15.0 billion – €15.4 billion).
  • Vodafone upgraded the Adjusted free cash flow to at least €5.3 billion (from at least €5.2 billion) 
  • Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 5.59% at $16.24 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

