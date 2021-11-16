5 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $135.60 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.1% to $146.89 in after-hours trading.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Advance Auto Parts shares, however, fell 2% to $237.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to have earned $3.40 per share on revenue of $34.49 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Home Depot shares fell 0.2% to $370.23 in after-hours trading.

