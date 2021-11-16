 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 3:56am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $135.60 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.1% to $146.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Advance Auto Parts shares, however, fell 2% to $237.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to have earned $3.40 per share on revenue of $34.49 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Home Depot shares fell 0.2% to $370.23 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company also said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $0.95 to $0.97 per share on sales of $2.998 billion to $3.008 billion. Rackspace Technology shares jumped 8.7% to $16.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $540.04 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares rose 0.2% to $37.10 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

