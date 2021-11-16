5 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $135.60 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.1% to $146.89 in after-hours trading.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Advance Auto Parts shares, however, fell 2% to $237.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to have earned $3.40 per share on revenue of $34.49 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Home Depot shares fell 0.2% to $370.23 in after-hours trading.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company also said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $0.95 to $0.97 per share on sales of $2.998 billion to $3.008 billion. Rackspace Technology shares jumped 8.7% to $16.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $540.04 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares rose 0.2% to $37.10 in after-hours trading.
