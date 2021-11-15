 Skip to main content

Why Oatly Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued guidance.

Oatly reported a quarterly earnings loss of 7 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 9 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $171.1 million, which came in below the estimate of $185.95 million. 

Oatly expects full-year 2021 revenue to be at least $635 million versus the estimate of $694.08 million.

“Global consumer demand for our products continues to be strong and grow as we expand production and increasingly scale our operations. The robust third quarter revenue increase reflects broad-based growth across geographies and sales channels," said Toni Petersson, CEO of Oatly.

Related Link: Oatly Group Shares Plummet On FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut

OTLY Price Action: Oatly has traded as high as $29 and as low as $11.13 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 22% at $9.21 at time of publication.

