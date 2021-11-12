 Skip to main content

Venus Concept Stock Down As Q3 Earnings Trail Street Expectations
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 1:34pm   Comments
  • Venus Concept Inc's (NASDAQ: VEROQ3 sales increased 19% Y/Y to $24.6 million, missing the consensus of $26.43 million. On a sequential basis, the sales declined around 5%.
  • The increase was driven by strong U.S. revenue growth of 67% Y/Y to $13 million, which offset a 10% decrease in international revenue. 
  • International revenue was impacted by global supply disruptions related to COVID-19, which resulted in a backlog for customer purchase orders.
  • The gross margin improved to 70.5% from 65.3% a year ago, primarily driven by higher sales of Venus consumables and improved revenue mix of system sales.
  • The company posted a higher than expected EPS loss of $(0.18) than the analysts' estimated $(0.12).
  • FY21 Guidance: Venus Concept expects FY21 sales of $104 million - $107 million, compared with the Wall Street estimate of $105.41 million.
  • Prior sales estimate were $102 million - $107 million, +28% to 35%, Y/Y.
  • Price Action: VERO shares are down 8.38% at $1.75 during the market session on the last check Friday.

