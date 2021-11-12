 Skip to main content

Nxt-ID Registers 10% Revenue Decline In Q3, Margin Shrinks
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
  • Nxt-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTDreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 10% year-on-year to $2.4 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 1,800 bps to 53% due to a reserve for obsolete inventory. The EPS loss was $(0.12).
  • Operating expenses were $1.8 million versus $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.4 million last year.
  • Nxt-ID held $16 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "We recently made the decision to close our Connecticut corporate office and consolidate corporate functions into our Louisville division office, an opportunity to further rationalize our cost structure," said CEO Chia-Lin Simmons.
  • Price Action: NXTD shares traded higher by 3.02% at $3.75 on the last check Friday.

