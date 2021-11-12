Nxt-ID Registers 10% Revenue Decline In Q3, Margin Shrinks
- Nxt-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 10% year-on-year to $2.4 million.
- The gross margin contracted 1,800 bps to 53% due to a reserve for obsolete inventory. The EPS loss was $(0.12).
- Operating expenses were $1.8 million versus $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.4 million last year.
- Nxt-ID held $16 million in cash and equivalents.
- "We recently made the decision to close our Connecticut corporate office and consolidate corporate functions into our Louisville division office, an opportunity to further rationalize our cost structure," said CEO Chia-Lin Simmons.
- Price Action: NXTD shares traded higher by 3.02% at $3.75 on the last check Friday.
