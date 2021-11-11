 Skip to main content

Thursday's Market Minute: /NQ Takes A Breather As Technicals Darken
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
November 11, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Thursday's Market Minute: /NQ Takes A Breather As Technicals Darken

The Nasdaq 100 futures contract looks to be taking at least a brief pause in a multi-week breakneck rally. The /NQ soared as high as 12% since the Oct. 12 close before deflating somewhat to a still-formidable 9.5% gain as of yesterday’s close, notching only five red days in the past 21. Bulls finally gave up a bit of ground during the past two days, particularly during yesterday’s 1.3% drop on the biggest volume since Oct. 6. In terms of momentum, the MACD shows bullish action has ground to a halt and on the verge of a bearish crossover. Meanwhile, the RSI fell and closed below the overbought area, another sign typically viewed as bearish.

Other indicators that made noteworthy recent moves were a bearish crossover from the Parabolic SAR and the Average Directional Index (ADX) falling from a peak, which can reflect a potential trend shift. The area between 15700-15800 will be critical for bulls to hold. This relatively small area encompasses the 21-day Exponential Moving Average, as well as yearly Linear Regression Line (used to determine fair value) and the old highs from August. If prices continue to fall, the confluence of the 50-day Simple Moving Average and the 63-day EMA around 15340-15370 is another point to watch. If the rally continues, resistance could be in store near the yearly +1 Standard Deviation Channel near 16860.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

