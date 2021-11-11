5 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion before the opening bell. Tapestry shares rose 1.5% to $43.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DIS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter. Disney saw its average revenue per user decline again for Disney+ to $4.12, down 9% year-over-year, with a higher number of Hotstar discounted international plans priced in. Disney shares dropped 4.8% to $166.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) to have earned $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Flowers Foods shares slipped 0.1% to close at $25.49 on Wednesday.

