Broadwind Registers 26% Revenue Decline In Q3
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
  • Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWENreported third-quarter revenue declined of 26.1% year-over-year to $40.39 million, beating the consensus of $38.58 million.
  • Total orders increased by 7.7% Y/Y to $42.59 million.
  • EPS loss widened to $(0.11) from $(0.06) in 3Q20, missing consensus of $(0.09).
  • The gross margin contracted by 171 bps to 5.1%. The operating loss expanded to $(1.99) million from $(0.475) million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.40 million, compared to $1.29 million in 3Q20, and margin contracted by 140 bps to 1%.
  • Total backlog declined 21% Y/Y to $76.5 million in the quarter.
  • Broadwind's cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $10.82 million, compared to $2.47 million a year ago. It held cash of $2.34 million.
  • "Looking ahead, we anticipate a positive inflection in onshore tower demand beginning in late 2022 and into 2023, driven by incremental growth in onshore capacity additions," commented Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind.
  • Q4 Outlook: The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.0) million - $(1.5) million.
  • Price Action: BWEN shares are trading lower by 1.24% at $3.20 on the last check Wednesday.

