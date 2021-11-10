Codex DNA Clocks Q3 Sales Growth Of 75%; Acquires Eton Bioscience For $13M
- Codex DNA Inc's (NASDAQ: DNAY) Q3 revenues increased 75% Y/Y to $2.8 million. The total fell short of the consensus Wall Street estimate of $2.93 million.
- Q3 was the first full quarter for Codex as a public company. The firm completed a $122.7 million initial public offering in June.
- The EPS loss lowered to $(0.34) from $(0.89), but missing the consensus of $(0.28).
- Codex DNA had $109.8 million in cash and equivalents.
- Codex has acquired Eton Bioscience, a startup that offers synthetic biology products and services, including DNA sequencing and oligo synthesis, for $13 million in cash.
- With the acquisition, Codex expects to accelerate the growth of its BioXp synthetic biology benchtop system.
- Eton Bioscience, founded in 2003 and privately held, generated $5.1 million in revenues for the nine months ended September 30.
- Price Action: DNAY shares are up 0.11% at $9.29 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.