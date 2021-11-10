5 Stocks To Watch For November 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.12 billion before the opening bell. Performance Food shares fell 1% to $45.90 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PFGC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.12 billion before the opening bell. Performance Food shares fell 1% to $45.90 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase. Coinbase shares dipped 13.2% to $310.06 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: COIN) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase. Coinbase shares dipped 13.2% to $310.06 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $16.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Disney shares fell 0.4% to $174.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor