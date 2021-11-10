 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 10, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 4:32am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For November 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.12 billion before the opening bell. Performance Food shares fell 1% to $45.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase. Coinbase shares dipped 13.2% to $310.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $16.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Disney shares fell 0.4% to $174.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter. Wynn Resorts also said its CEO Matt Maddox will be leaving the company on January 31. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.1% to $94.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion before the opening bell. Perrigo shares fell 0.1% to $47.40 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

