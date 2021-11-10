5 Stocks To Watch For November 10, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.12 billion before the opening bell. Performance Food shares fell 1% to $45.90 in after-hours trading.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase. Coinbase shares dipped 13.2% to $310.06 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $16.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Disney shares fell 0.4% to $174.50 in after-hours trading.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter. Wynn Resorts also said its CEO Matt Maddox will be leaving the company on January 31. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.1% to $94.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion before the opening bell. Perrigo shares fell 0.1% to $47.40 in after-hours trading.
