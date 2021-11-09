 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why SmileDirectClub Shares Are Tumbling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Why SmileDirectClub Shares Are Tumbling Today

SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading significantly lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

SmileDirectClub reported a quarterly loss of 23 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 13 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $137.68 million, which came in below the estimate of $181.9 million.

SmileDirectClub expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $120 million to $140 million versus the estimate of $201.8 million.

"We are disappointed with our third quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," said David Katzman, chairman and CEO of SmileDirectClub.

Katzman continued, "While we could not have anticipated the rapidly evolving nature of this impact on our consumer, we have responded quickly to focus our marketing on helping support them during this time, while we also move upstream with higher income demographics through the Challenger Campaign and investments in our Dental Partner Network."

Related Link: SmileDirectClub Stock Plunges As Q3 Earnings Lag Street Forecasts, FY21 Outlook Cut

  • Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak downgraded SmileDirectClub from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $8 to $3.

SmileDirectClub is engaged in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel and retainers.

SDC Price Action: SmileDirectClub has traded as high as $16.07 and as low as $4.63 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 23.20% at $4.03 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of SmileDirectClub.

Latest Ratings for SDC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Craig-HallumDowngradesHoldSell
Sep 2021StifelDowngradesBuyHold
Aug 2021Wolfe ResearchDowngradesOutperformPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SDC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SDC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
SmileDirectClub Stock Plunges As Q3 Earnings Lag Street Forecasts, FY21 Outlook Cut
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
Earnings Outlook For SmileDirectClub
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Katzman why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PYPLDeutsche BankMaintains260.0
PYPLSMBC NikkoMaintains190.0
RDUSSVB LeerinkMaintains30.0
CSTLSVB LeerinkMaintains75.0
PRVASVB LeerinkMaintains42.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com